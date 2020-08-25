O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5,604.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 433,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,839.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,423. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,358,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,204.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,574 shares of company stock worth $7,888,390. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.