O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.67. 6,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,709. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

