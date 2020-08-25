O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $11,612,000. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 799.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,048.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

In other Anaplan news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $1,485,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,009,376.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,699. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. 26,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

