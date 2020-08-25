O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in VMware by 769.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,998 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,673 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 282.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 677 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in VMware by 696.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,838 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $3,744,189.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $141.91. 10,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

