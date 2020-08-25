O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 232.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,495,000 after buying an additional 352,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,623 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,460,000 after buying an additional 222,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after buying an additional 399,980 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,842.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Insiders have sold 13,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,561 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,861. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.