O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,272,000 after acquiring an additional 623,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 454,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 92.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,196,000 after buying an additional 439,102 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,767,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,845,000 after purchasing an additional 229,922 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.12. 6,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,309. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

