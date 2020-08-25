O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 255.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,146. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $136.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.48.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $92.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.05.

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

