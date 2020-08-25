O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 327.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,149 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,286,000 after purchasing an additional 395,304 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $29,567,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,125.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 117,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $110.96. 6,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,682. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,999.01, a P/E/G ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.55.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $784,462.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

