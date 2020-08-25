O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 591.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,022 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 72,022 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Momo by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 31,698 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,596. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.