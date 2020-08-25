O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $37,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,635 shares of company stock worth $1,616,898. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. 186,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,570,515. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

