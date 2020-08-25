O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,572,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,907,000 after buying an additional 305,209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,306,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,148,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,225,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,897,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,024,000 after acquiring an additional 300,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock worth $626,131 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.72.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.07. 14,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,513. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

