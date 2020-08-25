O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,182 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,074,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Zynga by 180.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,147,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,922 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 44.9% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 8,459,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,266 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 185.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,980,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zynga by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,574,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 330,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,030,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,487.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,915.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $308,402.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,535.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,063 shares of company stock worth $3,942,202 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

