O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Instruments by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Instruments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. 2,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

