O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 25,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.91 and a beta of -0.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $622,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,067.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,236,997 shares of company stock worth $61,452,745 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

