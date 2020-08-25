O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,087,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,469. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

