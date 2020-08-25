O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 12,653 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 44.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,595 shares of company stock worth $12,060,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.52. 5,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,128. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day moving average of $186.06.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

