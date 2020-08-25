O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

BRO traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. 3,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

