O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 580.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 246,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,149. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.70.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,875 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

