O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 5,758 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.03.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.46. 118,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.32. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

