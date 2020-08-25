O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,570 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $60,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W stock traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,626. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64, a PEG ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.06.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,382 shares of company stock worth $62,324,415. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

