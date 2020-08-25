O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 11,536 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Toro by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $438,769.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. 1,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

