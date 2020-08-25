O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 5,808 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $421.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.34 and its 200-day moving average is $345.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $432.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

