O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 14,483 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,422 shares of company stock worth $3,832,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,035. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.