O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,520,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,192,000 after buying an additional 235,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,585,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,859,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after buying an additional 319,337 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,288,000 after buying an additional 461,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $79,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $154,595. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. 49,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,171. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

