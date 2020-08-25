O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,886 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 148,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

