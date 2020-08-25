NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $123.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,768.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after buying an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $526,819,000 after buying an additional 573,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $333,104,000 after buying an additional 476,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

