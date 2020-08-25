NULS (NULS) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.65 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $46.65 million and $20.45 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.54 or 0.01730508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00192797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00155559 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 110,589,533 coins and its circulating supply is 98,512,634 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

