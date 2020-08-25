Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

NYSE:NUS opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $48.77.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

