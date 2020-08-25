Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Receives $62.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NWN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 115,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

