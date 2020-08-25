Northland Securities Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $313.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $285.00 to $313.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.03.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.46. 118,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.