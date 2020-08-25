Northcoast Research Boosts BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $54.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective raised by Northcoast Research from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 22,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $916,041.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,672 shares of company stock worth $3,459,660. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 35.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 11.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

