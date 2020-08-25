Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 11.1%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 147,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 264,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 70,641 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

