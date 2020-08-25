Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nippon Paint in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPCPF opened at $71.00 on Monday. Nippon Paint has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

