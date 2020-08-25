NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.73

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 2240176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Get NIO alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NIO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,744,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,849,000 after purchasing an additional 373,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,756 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,808,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NIO by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,875,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 235,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in NIO by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,374,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after acquiring an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.