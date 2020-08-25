Nimiq Market Cap Hits $28.54 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Nimiq has a total market cap of $28.54 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,462.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.88 or 0.03375109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.20 or 0.02453131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00518882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00782584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 249% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00668862 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00014211 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,243,296,211 coins and its circulating supply is 6,417,296,211 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

