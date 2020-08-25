NIKON CORP/ADR Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NIKON CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Get NIKON CORP/ADR alerts:

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIKON CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

NINOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $7.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.46. NIKON CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About NIKON CORP/ADR

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKON CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKON CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.