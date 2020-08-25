Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (NASDAQ:MZDAY) Financial Review

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nikola and MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 2 2 0 2.50 MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nikola currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.74%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR $32.37 billion 0.12 $571.86 million N/A N/A

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32% MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 1.68% 5.16% 2.24%

Summary

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR beats Nikola on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

