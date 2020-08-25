New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Position Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,213 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 850,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,143 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,711,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 232,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

