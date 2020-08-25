Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $138.65 Average PT from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,242.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $13,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,217,000 after buying an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,920,000 after buying an additional 256,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after buying an additional 219,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $111.49 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

