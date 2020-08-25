NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.49 Per Share

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.485 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $5.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

NetEase has raised its dividend by 116.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $20.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NetEase stock opened at $492.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.45 and its 200-day moving average is $385.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $245.81 and a fifty-two week high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

