NetApp (NTAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect NetApp to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. NetApp has set its Q1 guidance at $0.36-0.44 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTAP opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

