Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Position Increased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 113.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 584,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 192,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 84.7% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 329,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nelnet by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $4,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNI opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 72.70 and a current ratio of 72.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.24 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

