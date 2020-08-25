National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in National General were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in National General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National General by 218.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in National General by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in National General by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in National General by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. National General Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

