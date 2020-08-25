National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 15th

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by 240.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of NBHC opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National Bank has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $86.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBHC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of National Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

