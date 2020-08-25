Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS:MVBF opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MVBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mvb Financial from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mvb Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

