Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 144.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,545.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,018,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,345,071.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $1,574,199.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,326,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,071,723.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,715 shares of company stock valued at $30,228,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $156.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.74. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

