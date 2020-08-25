Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,309,056.98 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,371 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $1,309,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,004,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,318,878.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MORN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.82. 197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Morningstar by 100.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $11,714,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 70.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

