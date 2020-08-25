Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,084 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $1,428,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,004,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,522,832.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $156.82. 197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.74. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.57.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.