Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,084 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $1,428,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,004,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,522,832.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $156.82. 197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.74. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 11.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 18.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 62.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

