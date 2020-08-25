Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,095 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 379,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. 95,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

