Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR opened at $268.11 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.44.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,012,363.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,999,335.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $1,381,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,971,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,871. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

